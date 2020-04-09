Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are 6,185 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to numbers released Thursday morning, and 138 people have died.
The state has added 656 cases since Wednesday, and for the first time is releasing racial data on cases in Maryland- with the majority of deaths being African Americans and double of white Marylanders.
35,344 people have tested negative, 1,348 people have ever been hospitalized and 376 people have been released from isolation.
Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:
- Allegany 8
- Anne Arundel 505, (12)
- Baltimore City 638, (13)
- Baltimore County 979, (16)
- Calvert 66, (1)
- Caroline 12
- Carroll 203, (18)
- Cecil 54, (1)
- Charles 180, (3)
- Dorchester 7
- Frederick 233, (4)
- Garrett 5
- Harford 101
- Howard 299, (4)
- Kent 9
- Montgomery 1,214 (29)
- Prince George’s 1,476, (35)
- Queen Anne’s 17
- St. Mary’s 65
- Somerset 4
- Talbot 13 (1)
- Washington 60
- Wicomico 21, (1)
- Worcester 16
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age across the state:
- 0-9 33
- 10-19 127
- 20-29 701
- 30-39 1,076 (4)
- 40-49 1,145 (4)
- 50-59 1,282 (16)
- 60-69 913 (28)
- 70-79 600 (43)
- 80+ 308 (43)
And starting this week, the state is releasing cases (and deaths) breaking it down by race:
- African-American 2,064 (55)
- Asian 122 (6)
- White 1,540 (39)
- Other 449 (3)
- Data not available 1,354 (21)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.