HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — An employee at an Amazon distribution center in Hanover has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The e-commerce giant released a statement Thursday evening saying:
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
The company also said it has told all of its employees at the facility about the case. It also plans to step up cleaning efforts and will pay any Amazon employee who has to quarantine or tests positive for COVID-19 for up to two weeks.
In late March, an employee at an Amazon distribution center in Sparrows Point also tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier Thursday, Amazon tweeted it’s made millions of masks available to its employees and partners in addition to steps it’s taking to increase social distancing. The company said it’s also taking employees’ temperatures.
In addition to temperature checks and other safety measures, the millions of masks we ordered weeks ago have been distributed to employees and partners across our network. pic.twitter.com/Uaq0RV31uh
— Amazon News (@amazonnews) April 9, 2020
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.