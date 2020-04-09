ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — One urgent care in Maryland will now be offering rapid testing for coronavirus.
First Call Urgent Care, with offices in Elkridge and Maple Lawn in Howard County, has purchased a limited number of rapid COVID-19 tests from a Minnesota manufacturer called Premier BioTech.
It only takes a pinprick of blood and 15 minutes to determine if someone has coronavirus. The patients must have shown symptoms for at least seven days. It’s 96.8% accurate.
It also can determine whether the patient has an immune response to the virus so critical workers can get back to work safely.
