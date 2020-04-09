CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — One urgent care in Maryland will now be offering rapid testing for coronavirus.

First Call Urgent Care, with offices in Elkridge and Maple Lawn in Howard County, has purchased a limited number of rapid COVID-19 tests from a Minnesota manufacturer called Premier BioTech.

It only takes a pinprick of blood and 15 minutes to determine if someone has coronavirus. The patients must have shown symptoms for at least seven days. It’s 96.8% accurate.

It also can determine whether the patient has an immune response to the virus so critical workers can get back to work safely.

WJZ Reporter Annie Rose Ramos will have more on this exclusive story tonight. 

