MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Beginning Monday, shoppers will be required to wear face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and large chain retail establishments in Montgomery County in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the county’s health officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced Thursday.
The health order also requires that these retailers establish capacity limits by allowing a small number of customers in the store at a time. Lines outside a store must also promote social distancing spaces for customers while waiting.
These retail stores are also required to allow employees to wash their hands at least every 30 minutes. Employees must be allowed to wear masks or face coverings.
In addition, the order requires that these stores comply with existing state and local sanitation requirements and statutes.
Any complaints will be investigated according to standard protocols and policies. Violators are subject to a $500 fine and a $750 fine for each subsequent violation.
