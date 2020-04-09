ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than 108,000 unemployment claims were filed in Maryland last week as more people are jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 234,000 people have filed unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, more than in all of 2019.
From March 1 to April 4, the state had 241,014 unemployment insurance claims filed in Maryland.
According to state numbers, there were 232,408 claims for the year in 2018.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
There were over 16,000 claims filed in Baltimore County alone and over 10,000 in Baltimore City.
Due to the significant increases in claims, many Marylanders have reported issues filing for unemployment. The state said it has since updated its website to allow people to file online for each week they may have missed due to the technical issues. People will not be penalized for missing the original date.
6.6 million nationwide sought out jobless benefits in the last week, according to CBS News, bringing the total number of Americans on unemployment to 16.5 million in just this month, wiping out nearly all the jobs gained under both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.
Check out Maryland’s unemployment insurance information page here.
If you’re still not sure exactly how to file for unemployment, you can check out WJZ’s step-by-step instructions here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.