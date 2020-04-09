CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 6K Cases Reported, 138 Dead
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is opening its own testing site at Pimlico Race Course, and if you meet a certain criteria- you can get tested there starting at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

It is not, however, a walk-in testing facility, the city said Thursday, and the only people who can get tested at the site must have a referral from a doctor.

The Pimlico site will be closed Saturday and Sunday and will reopen on Monday, and in the future will be open Sunday through Friday weekly.

The site is also in the ZIP code with the largest concentration of cases in the city. 

