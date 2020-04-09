BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During a press conference Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan said a decision has not yet been made about whether or not public schools in Maryland will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hogan said that decision will be deferred to the state school superintendent and will be determined by whether or not online learning will be available to every student and the health department observations about the pandemic in the state.
Schools have been closed since March 16. The original two-week closure was later extended to April 24.
Numerous schools have shifted to online learning and are also making learning packets available. Some have also switched to pass/fail grading options.
In neighboring Pennsylvania, schools were ordered to remain closed for the rest of the year on April 9, CBS Philly reports. Delaware also closed schools through May 15.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.