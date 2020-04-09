BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Spirit Company is rolling out a new charity-focused t-shirt to help the service industry, currently struggling as the coronavirus pandemic has shut businesses down and furloughed or laid off workers.
The company said it has dedicated a portion of its production line to making hand sanitizer, provided to Johns Hopkins Hospital, University of Maryland Medical System, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, The Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and others.
These t-shirts are another way they’re trying to help the community amid the public health crisis.
The profits from the sale of t-shirts will be donated directly to the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund, and can be delivered or picked up with no contact required.
The shirts, which will say, “Tip Your Bartender,” are made by local print shop Sage Screenprinting.
“While the hand sanitizer was our first step, and a big step, in trying to pivot our efforts to relief,” said Lents, “we realized we had an opportunity to expand our efforts into other areas as well. There is no group of people dearer to our hearts than those in the service industry. We’re glad we have some ways to contribute.”
The t-shirts can be ordered through Baltimore Spirits Company’s delivery service or for touchless pickup from their distillery in Medfield at us.orderspoon.com/baltspiritsco. For more information, visit www.baltimorespiritsco.com.