TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is expanding its meal sites to over 30 locations, and enlisting the help of the Maryland National Guard to get the job done.
To support food insecure families as many have become recently unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic
The troops will help the county with food distribution operations and help with planning and logistical support to keep up with the emergency response.
“These are neighbors from our communities here to help us in our time of need. We are so grateful for the Guard’s commitment as our County continues to respond to this unprecedented pandemic,” Olszewski said.
This week, the county is set to purchase 23,100 frozen, prepacked meals to distribute to food insecure residents at 30 sites across the county, over double the previous amount of sites- 11.
On Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m., meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:
- Arbutus Community Center
865 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227
- Bear Creek Elementary School
1607 Melbourne Road, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
- Cockeysville PAL Center
9836 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030
- Colgate Elementary School
401 51st Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21224
- Dundalk PAL Center
15 Commerce Place Dundalk, Maryland 21222
- Eastern Regional Park
11723 Eastern Avenue Baltimore, Maryland 21220
- Edgemere Elementary School
7201 North Point Road, Edgemere, Maryland 21219
- Edmondson Heights Elementary School
1600 Langford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21207
- Fullerton Elementary School
4400 Fullerton Avenue, Nottingham, Maryland 21236
- Grange Elementary School
2000 Church Road, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
- Halethorpe Elementary School
4300 Maple Avenue, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227
- Hereford Senior Center
510 Monkton Road, Monkton, Maryland 21111
- Hillcrest Elementary School
1500 Frederick Road, Catonsville, Maryland 21228
- Hillendale PAL Center
1111 Halstead Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21234
- Lansdowne Elementary School
2301 Alma Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21227
- Mars Estates PAL Center
1498 East Homberg Avenue Baltimore, Maryland 21221
- Martin Boulevard Elementary School
210 Riverton Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21220
- Parkville High School
8711 Avondale Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234
- Perry Hall Elementary School
9021 Belair Road, Nottingham, Maryland 21236
- Randallstown Elementary School
9013 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133
- Reisterstown Senior Center
12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136
- Rogers Forge Elementary School
250 Dumbarton Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21212
- Scotts Branch PAL Center
3651 Rolling Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21244
- Shady Spring PAL Center
8876 Goldenwood Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21237
- Warren Elementary School
900 Bosley Road, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030
- West Town Elementary School
401 Harlem Lane, Catonsville, Maryland 21228
- Western Tech High School
100 Kenwood Avenue, Catonsville, Maryland 21228
- Winfield PAL Center
8304 Carlson Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21244
- Woodbridge Elementary School
1410 Pleasant Valley Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21228
- Woodmoor PAL Center
7111 Croydon Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21207
Meals are being prepped by Baltimore County caterers Black & Gold Catering in Towson, Classic Catering in Owings Mills, Martin’s Caterers in Windsor Mill, Rouge Fine Catering in Hunt Valley, and Zeffert and Gold in Owings Mills.