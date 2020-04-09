Comments
GLEN ARTNEY, MD. (WJZ) — A person has been rescued after becoming trapped under a tree in Patapsco Valley State Park earlier Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore County Fire crews responded to the Glen Artney area of Patapsco Valley State Park at around 2 p.m.
Rescue units are responding to the Glen Artney area of #PatapscoValley State Park for a person trapped under a tree. Patient is conscious, breathing. DT 149 pm EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 9, 2020
The person was extricated and is conscious and breathing.