GLEN ARTNEY, MD. (WJZ) — A person has been rescued after becoming trapped under a tree in Patapsco Valley State Park earlier Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore County Fire crews responded to the Glen Artney area of Patapsco Valley State Park at around 2 p.m.

The person was extricated and is conscious and breathing.

 

