Clyde's Restaurant Group is giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clyde’s Restaurant Group is giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have a new program that’s helping the hard hit restaurant industry while feeding workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the Food It Forward program, you can order meals for local restaurants for first responders and healthcare workers.

Howard County Food Bank and Grassroots Crisis Center will then deliver the food.

By placing an order, your also keeping local restaurants afloat.

You can learn more about Food It Forward by clicking here.

