



The Housing Authority of Baltimore City announced Thursday it has established a donation system to ensure food and other necessities are delivered through city agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

HABC said it encourages anyone with food and other product donations to call 410-545-3662. Specific instructions will then be provided depending on the donated product.

HABC also said it will work through the Baltimore City Department of Planning to connect donations with the correct location and partners.

“HABC and its food donation partners during COVID-19 continue to work to ensure that our most vulnerable communities have consistent and safe access to nutritious food,” said HABC’s CEO Janet Abrahams in a news release. “We have established this phone line to help streamline the donation process while we ensure there are no disruptions to housing programs and services during this national emergency.”

All non-perishable food items will be directed to the Maryland Food Bank.

For fresh produce, other perishable food items and non-food items, HABC requests that supporters send a detailed email listing all of the items to habc.donations@habc.org.

Supporters are also asked to include if the donations are for a specific community or target population and the date when the donations can be made.

HABC said it will facilitate all efforts between donors and the appropriate city agencies.

