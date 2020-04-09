



It’s a trend that started overseas and is now taking on a life of its own here in the U.S.

Buildings all over the country are glowing with blue lights as a thank you to our healthcare and front line workers.

Image Engineering, a visual and entertainment display company out of Curtis Bay, was forced to completely shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought, why don’t we take all our lights and create some kind of display that might show hope,” Joe Suehle, President of Image Engineering, said.

Suehle and his team have one of the largest search light collections in the U.S. So, what did they do? They set them up in downtown Baltimore.

They were initially inspired by the Light It Blue campaign in London. More than a hundred of the city’s buildings and landmarks lit up in blue as a tribute to all the first responders who continue to work throughout this pandemic.

In fact, the sentiment caught on in cities across the U.S.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the entrance to LAX, were all lit in blue.

Even the governor’s mansion in Annapolis took part in the show of support.

Now, all of our local heroes can bask in blue as Baltimore is another city on that list.

“Whether they’re driving down 95 or 395, or outside of their apartment window,” Suehle said.

As our first responders continue to fight this crisis head on, their Baltimore neighbors want them to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is one way of remembering that this will pass and we’ll get through it,” Suehle said.

