Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Thursday evening in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Maisel Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the face.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.