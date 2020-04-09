MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man was charged with attempted murder in what police are calling a random attack of a Marriottsville man at his home.
According to Howard County police, the 57-year-old victim was stabbed inside the garage of his home in the 11100 block of Willow Green Way around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found the man suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen. The man told police he was taking out his trash when an unknown man in a ski mask allegedly began stabbing him. The suspect then fled on foot.
The man was taken to Shock Trauma where he is listed in critical condition.
Police searched the area and found Jonathan Logan walking in the area and recovered a bloody folding knife and ski mask in his pocket.
Logan was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and burglary. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
Preliminarily, police believe there is no connection between the suspect and the victim and they are continuing to investigate a motive.
