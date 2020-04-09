Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A distilled spirits bottling plant in Maryland is helping front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A distilled spirits bottling plant in Maryland is helping front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting next week, Barton Brands is giving away hand sanitizer and high-proof alcohol that can be used to make sanitizer, to first responders and other essential businesses.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
All you have to do is fill out a form online and it will be ready for pickup Monday through Thursday. As of right now, however, the company is not selling to individuals.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.