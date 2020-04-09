BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is moving through parts of Maryland Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for part of Anne Arundel County until 1 p.m.
Parts of Baltimore City, as well as Harford and Baltimore counties, are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:30 p.m.
The main threat for the storm is damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service said the dangerous winds will move through before any rain or lightning.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.
A wind advisory is also in effect for much of Maryland and Washington, D.C. until 5 p.m. The National Weather Service said wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.
A special marine warning has also been issued for the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point, and areas north of Pooles Island. Also the Chester River to Queenstown, Maryland and the Patapsco River including the Baltimore harbor.
