



Parents of Baltimore City Schools students are calling on businesses to donate gently used devices so students can continue their education during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, parents of Baltimore City Schools students and the Teachers Democracy Projects joined together in asking for donations of gently used electronic devices.

That includes laptops, tablets and smart phones so every student in the city can continue learning online.

“If you were to go online and order a laptop, it could take up to eight weeks to come in,” Rebecca Venawine, of Teachers Democracy Project, said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

While officials said there’s at least 5,000 students who have the proper technology and access to high-speed internet, there are still about 25,000 that don’t.

Parents worry if they don’t get the technology, their kids might fall behind.

“This pandemic, of course, was not planned. But that should not be a crutch for our kids not to succeed and continue to fall behind,” Kimberly Graham, a parent, said.

WJZ’s Kelsey Kushner will have more on this story tonight at 11.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.