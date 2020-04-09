Comments
CHEVERLY, Md. (WJZ) – The University of Maryland Capital Region Health announced Thursday progress on the opening of the temporary expansion of UM Laurel Medical Center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its current rate of progress, it is expected that the COVID-19 related expansion of UM Laurel Medical Center will open and start treating patients during the last week of April.
Officials said the ultimate goal of this project is to expand capacity by adding 135 additional beds at UM Laurel Medical Center in preparation for the high probability of volume surge due to COVID-19.
This temporarily expanded UM Laurel Medical Center will treat patients suspected of being infected with COVID-19 and those who have already tested positive.
