WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation has determined the actions of the Westminster police officers involved in a shooting in the city last week were “legally justified.”
Maryland State Police reviewed the details of the April 3 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured and passed their findings along to the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, which cleared the officers.
Officers were called to the area of the Green Street Bridge last Friday for a report of a man carrying a rifle. When they arrived, they saw the man walking up a hill near the railroad tracks in the area.
Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Charles Henson, was pointing the weapon straight up. He refused to put it down and then reportedly pointed it at officers, who fired multiple shots at him.
In total, five officers fired 28 rounds at Henson, who was taken by a medical helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, the state’s attorney’s office said. The weapon Henson was carrying was later determined to be an air rifle.
The officers were all placed on routine administrative leave. They were identified as:
- Sergeant Christopher Workman: 12-year veteran
- Acting Corporal Ashley Stahlman: 3-year veteran
- Detective Timothy Pheabus: 19-year police veteran
- Officer Brian Smith: 1.5-year police veteran
- Officer James O’Brien: 10-year police veteran
None of the officers were injured.
Police said they have had multiple encounters with Henson in the past.