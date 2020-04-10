SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Prince George’s County are investigating after a house fire killed two people Thursday in Seat Pleasant.

The Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services Department responded to the 6400 block of Wilburn Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family wood frame home with smoke showing from the basement, side and rear.

Firefighters immediately launched a search of the house and found a woman in the basement who was dead.

Firefighters also located a man in an upstairs bedroom who was unresponsive.

Crews immediately removed him from the house and performed life-saving measures. He was taken with life-threatening injuries to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.

On Friday, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The identity of the woman is pending the completion of an autopsy.

The bulk of the fire, which was beginning to spread from the basement to other sections of the home, was extinguished within two minutes of firefighters arrival on scene.

PGFD Fire Investigators, along with Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit, are conducting a joint investigation.

Fire investigators determined the fire began in the basement and are working to determine the cause and if the home had working smoke alarms.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Fire Investigators at 301-77-ARSON or 301-772-7766.