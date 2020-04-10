CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 7K Cases Reported, 171 Dead
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Lemond Costas, Crime, Hate crime, Judaism, Local TV, Maryland, Rockville, Synagogue, Talkers, Tikvat Israel Congregation, Vandalism


ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Rockville man was arrested in the vandalism of the Tikvat Israel Congregation last month.

According to Montgomery County Police, Andrew Lemond Costas allegedly vandalized the property on March 28.

The suspect was allegedly seen on surveillance video.

Credit: Andrew Lemond Costas

Costas, of Russett Road in Rockville, was identified by multiple tipsters, police said.

Police got an arrest warrant for Costas and he was taken into custody Thursday evening.

Costas was charged with malicious destruction of property, defacing religious property, and damaging property of a group because of the group’s religious beliefs.

Costas was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply