ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Rockville man was arrested in the vandalism of the Tikvat Israel Congregation last month.
According to Montgomery County Police, Andrew Lemond Costas allegedly vandalized the property on March 28.
The suspect was allegedly seen on surveillance video.
Costas, of Russett Road in Rockville, was identified by multiple tipsters, police said.
Police got an arrest warrant for Costas and he was taken into custody Thursday evening.
Costas was charged with malicious destruction of property, defacing religious property, and damaging property of a group because of the group’s religious beliefs.
Costas was released after posting a $5,000 bond.