BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE said Friday it has restored electric service to more than 35,000 customers who lost power due to thunderstorms and high winds over the past two days.
BGE said most of the outages were caused by strong winds knocking trees and large tree limbs onto power lines and other electric equipment throughout service areas.
Crews are still working to repair any additional damage while following Centers for Disease Control health guidelines, practicing social distancing and using protective equipment like masks and gloves when needed.
BGE increased staffing—including through virtual operations—and mobilized crews in advance of the storm.
BGE asks all customers, including those with smart meters, to report their outage. Outages and downed wires may be reported by phone (877-778-2222), on BGE.com and on BGE’s mobile app.