CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 7K Cases Reported, 171 Dead
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools learned that an employee working at an emergency meal site tested positive for coronavirus.

The person was working at City Neighbors Hamilton.

On Friday, that location will be closed so that schools can disinfect and clean the building.

For students and families seeking meals or learning packets, please visit www.baltimorecityschools.org/meal-sites for a list of 17 sites where meals and learning packets will be available.

“We will notify the community of the date when the meal site at City Neighbors Hamilton will reopen,” schools said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

