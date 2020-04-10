CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 7K Cases Reported, 171 Dead
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County officials announced Friday that an inmate in the Baltimore County Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a man in his 50s who is not currently presenting symptoms and is in quarantine, according to officials.

The Baltimore County Department of Corrections said it is coordinating with the Department of Health to lead a contact trace investigation to determine whether any other staff or inmates may have had contact with the individual who tested positive.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Department said it has already implemented a number of CDC actions and guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The impacted individual will remain in the medical unit with continued monitoring for the recommended CDC period.

Out of an abundance of caution, the individual’s housing unit is under a quarantine protocol.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

