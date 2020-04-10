Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are at least six confirmed coronavirus cases across Department of Juvenile Services facilities in Maryland, according to recent numbers.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are at least six confirmed coronavirus cases across Department of Juvenile Services facilities in Maryland, according to recent numbers.
So far, three youth, two staff members and one contractor have tested positive for COVID-19.
The facilities with positive cases are the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center, Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center and Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
All staff or youth are being quarantined at the facility or at home and are being monitored for signs and symptoms.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.