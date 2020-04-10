CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 7K Cases Reported, 171 Dead
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are at least six confirmed coronavirus cases across Department of Juvenile Services facilities in Maryland, according to recent numbers.

So far, three youth, two staff members and one contractor have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facilities with positive cases are the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center, Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center and Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

All staff or youth are being quarantined at the facility or at home and are being monitored for signs and symptoms.

