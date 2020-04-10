



The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced Friday it will launch the “Get My Payment” web app next week.

The free app—which will be found at IRS.gov—will allow taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information.

Once they do, they will get their Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts, instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail.

“Get My Payment” will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment.

“Get My Payment” is an online app that will display on any desktop, phone or tablet. It does not need to be downloaded from an app store.

For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, they will need to enter basic information in the “Get My Payment” app, including their social security number, date of birth and mailing address

Taxpayers who want to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

Treasury and the IRS encourage taxpayers to collect this information now, through their tax preparers or other means, so they can submit this information in the app as soon as it is launched and get their money fast.

Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can use “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” to submit basic personal information to quickly and securely receive their Economic Impact Payments.

Americans who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns with direct deposit information or receive Social Security do not need to take action. They will automatically receive payment in their bank accounts.

