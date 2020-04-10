ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — While large-scale gatherings aren’t allowed on Easter this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Easter Bunny will still be able to leave goodies behind for Maryland kids.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Hogan proclaimed the Easter Bunny an “essential worker.”
“He, therefore, will be able to proceed with his hopping across the state delivering Easter baskets to Maryland children,” Hogan said.
Religious organizations across Maryland have been forced to change the way they reach worshippers, with many live-streaming services online amid the Easter season and Passover.
Hogan reiterated large-scale gatherings aren’t allowed amid the pandemic.
“It is currently unsafe to have church services or to host holiday gatherings, but we do want families to celebrate and enjoy the holidays in a safe way,” he said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.