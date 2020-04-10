



There are 6,968 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to new numbers posted by state officials Friday, and 171 deaths were reported.

The state has added 738 cases since Thursday, but 397 people have recovered in all.

Also, more than 37,000 have tested negative for COVID-19 and just over 1,400 were hospitalized.

Of the total cases, African Americans have been hit hardest with a total of 2,305 cases and 61 deaths. African Americans make up about 33% of the positive coronavirus cases. Roughly a third of Maryland’s overall population is African American, according to U.S. Census data.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

By comparison, people whose race was listed as white had a total of around 1,691 cases and 45 deaths. Asian Americans account for 136 cases with six deaths. Racial data was unavailable for around 1,500 cases.

Maryland released racial data for the first time Thursday. Each jurisdiction is also beginning to release coronavirus case numbers by zip code.

As for a gender breakdown, women account for 3,752 of the positive cases and 69 deaths. Men account for 3,215 cases and 102 deaths.

As of this morning, the @MDHealthDept is reporting 6,968 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 783 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 37,480

Number of deaths: 171

Released from isolation: 397https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 10, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 10

Anne Arundel – 554 (16)

Baltimore City – 685 (17)

Baltimore County – 1,072 (21)

Calvert – 76 (1)

Caroline – 12

Carroll – 214 (19)

Cecil – 64 (1)

Charles – 220 (4)

Dorchester – 7

Frederick – 289 (9)

Garrett – 4

Harford – 110

Howard – 319 (5)

Kent – 9

Montgomery – 1,388 (34)

Prince George’s – 1,716 (42)

Queen Anne’s – 17

St. Mary’s – 71

Somerset – 4

Talbot – 13 (1)

Washington – 66

Wicomico – 28 (1)

Worcester – 16

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 36

10-19: 146

20-29: 772

30-39: 1,205 (5)

40-49: 1,281 (5)

50-59: 1,421 (20)

60-69: 1,051 (32)

70-79: 685 (51)

80+: 371 (58)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.