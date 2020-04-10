



Officials in Montgomery County announced Friday that a fire rescue recruit and an inmate at the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy said it is taking appropriate measures to limit exposure to recruits and staff, after the fire rescue recruit tested positive for coronavirus.

In addition, two other recruits are experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms. As a precaution, all 47 members of the current recruit class and the seven instructors were sent home and put in self-quarantine.

The training academy is a shared facility between the MCFRS and the Montgomery County Police Department. The current police recruit class was training off-site and was not impacted.

Additionally, DOCR reports an inmate at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, who is currently housed in the medical unit, is said to be doing well. All relevant staff, and one inmate who had close contact with the infected inmate, have been notified and quarantined.

Other inmates with possible exposure are receiving daily temperature checks until the completion of the recommended 14-day exposure period.

This week, DOCR employees received face coverings distributed by the County. Face coverings will also be provided for the inmate population.

