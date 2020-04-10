



Maryland has launched a site to help connect coronavirus patients and survivors with researchers so that they can share their stories.

Nearly 400 people in Maryland have recovered from COVID-19, according to new stats released Friday. According to state officials, that number should be higher by this weekend.

MORE FROM THE GOVERNOR’S PRESS CONFERENCE:

Now, they want to help connect COVID-19 survivors and patients with researchers so that they can share their stories and experiences.

Health Secretary Fran Phillips said in talking to some of Maryland’s coronavirus patients who recovered and they are “tremendously relieved.”

Phillips said in the interest of learning from their experience, the state has launched COVID Connect, to help connect survivors with each other and researchers.

The site offers any resident to sign up for the latest information, educational information, sign up for support groups, clinical studies, research groups or just to share their story.

“What has been so striking is their interest in giving back is sharing their experience in helping other people who perhaps are experiencing isolation, helping them the patients and their families, and also to be available for research studies,” Phillips said.

As Maryland based researchers begin to understand more about this virus, better testing and ultimately a vaccine, the survivors’ experiences will be instrumental.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.