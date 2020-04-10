



The Maryland Department of Safety and Correctional Services said, as of Friday, there are 57 positive cases of COVID-19 inside its jails and prisons.

As a result of a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland’s jails and prisons, the Department of Correctional Services said its provided every correctional employee with a face shield, gloves and a protective or surgical mask.

They’re currently in the process of securing the same masks for inmates.

Oluwadamilola Olaniyan is the Union Steward speaking on behalf of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — known as AFSCME — local 1678.

Olaniyan has been a correctional officer for nine years in Jessup.

“When you’re responding to a situation, you’re not going to be distancing yourself from that situation,” Olaniyan said. “So we’re all going to be responding to make sure we bring that situation to normalcy.”

Right now, there are 57 positive cases of coronavirus throughout Maryland’s correctional system — including but not limited to — 22 correctional officers and 10 inmates.

The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services reported six positive cases. Staff and youth are either being quarantined at facilities or at home.

Some state facilities are now modifying buildings to be used for medical treatment and setting up medical tents to treat anyone infected.

Olaniyan said, at times, it’s nearly impossible to practice social distancing in such a confined space. His focus right now is staying healthy, so as not to pass the virus on to anyone at home.

Many advocates have asked Gov. Larry Hogan to release the incarcerated who can safely be released and halt new admission.

When asked about this last month, Gov. Hogan disagreed, saying that correctional facilities are protected and in quarantine.

