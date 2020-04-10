The full Maryland congressional delegation announced Friday the award of nearly $750 million for Maryland hospitals and health care providers through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.

Created through the CARES Act, this program was designed to enable health care providers to cover the costs of responding to COVID-19.

“Maryland’s hospitals and health care providers are taking extraordinary steps to protect public health and save lives,” the delegation said. “Cost constraints and the need to operate within existing funding structures must not inhibit their ability to respond effectively. Future distributions from this emergency fund must be allocated in a transparent manner, ensuring that all of Maryland’s hospitals have the resources they need, including those in emerging hotspots such as the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, and should recognize the essential role of other health care providers who treat vulnerable and low-income populations.”