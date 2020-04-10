Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach in south Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called just before 4 p.m. to the 1400 block of W. Lombard Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.