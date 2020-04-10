BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank announced Friday it will provide books to 4,000 children at meal sites in Baltimore City during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Book Bank and the Department of Recreation and Parks partnered to provide these books to children participating in the meal programs operating at all 43 rec centers in the city.
Staff packed 86 boxes of 100 assorted books, while adhering to safety protocols including wearing gloves and masks and working far away from each other.
Next week, the boxes will be loaded and delivered to the main office of Recreation and Parks for distribution to each of the sites.
The Maryland Book Bank said it is doing this in response to the overwhelming demand from the community.
