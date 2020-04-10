WASHINGTON – The full Maryland congressional delegation announced Friday the state has received nearly $4 million in federal funding for public health emergency response amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“The current crisis is first and foremost a public health emergency. This federal funding will enable the response measures needed to limit the spread and mitigate the damage of COVID-19,” the lawmakers said. “We will continue to work closely with Governor Hogan to protect the health of all Marylanders.”
Funds can be used to carry out surveillance, epidemiology, lab capacity, infection control, mitigation, communications and other preparedness and response activities.
he Maryland Department of Health will allocate funding to qualified local health departments across the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.