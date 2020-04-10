BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for most of Maryland Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Then tonight, there’s a frost advisory as well.
The National Weather Service says winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties.
#mdwx Another blustery day. March winds in April? pic.twitter.com/xeXOmzdkF4
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 10, 2020
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A frost advisory is also in effect tonight. A low of 37 degrees is expected in some areas.
#mdwx Update to the last Tweet. Same area's a bit more concern. pic.twitter.com/TdAFCvPKWm
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 10, 2020