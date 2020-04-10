CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 7K Cases Reported, 171 Dead
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for most of Maryland Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Then tonight, there’s a frost advisory as well.

The National Weather Service says winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A frost advisory is also in effect tonight. A low of 37 degrees is expected in some areas.

