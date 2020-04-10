BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration said it will implement additional reductions of MARC Train and Commuter Bus service starting Monday.
The changes are in response to ridership declines for MARC Train and Commuter Bus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Compared to a year ago, ridership is down 96% on MARC Train and down 94% on Commuter Bus.
Beginning Monday, MDOT MTA will further reduce MARC’s current “R” schedule by eliminating select trains on all lines – Penn, Camden and Brunswick.
For Commuter Bus, 13 routes will continue to operate on the “S” schedule, but 22 routes will see additional service reductions, and service on route #204 will be eliminated entirely.
For a complete list of modifications on MARC, Commuter Bus and other MDOT MTA modes click here.
MDOT MTA said it encourages riders to review Gov. Hogan’s Stay-at-Home order, and limit transit use during the COVID-19 pandemic to essential travel only.
