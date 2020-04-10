BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly triple shooting in south Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
A second victim, a 20-year-old man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.
A short time later, a third victim was located in his car at a gas station several blocks away. The victim told police he was driving through the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street at the time of the shooting.
The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.