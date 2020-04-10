Comments
THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Animal Control in Frederick County is investigating after a raccoon was found severely injured.
The raccoon was found near the intersection of Locust Drive and Orchard Drive in Thurmont around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Animal Control Officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the individual in the photograph below.
Animal Control officers would like to speak with the man regarding the animal’s injuries.
Anyone with information related to the individual in the photograph or the ongoing investigation is urged to contact Animal Control Officer Maggie Hill at 301-600-1544.