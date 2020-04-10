Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS Sports) — The XFL has suspended its operations and laid off its staff, according to multiple reports.
After five weeks of play, the league suspended its season due to the coronavirus, CBS Sports reports. That suspension led to the cancellation of the rest of the 2020 season.
Originally, the XFL had planned to return in 2021, officials said on March 20.
The fledgling league had eight teams, including the DC Defenders.