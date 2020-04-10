CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 7K Cases Reported, 171 Dead
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, DC, DC Defenders, DC news, Football, Local TV, Sports, Talkers, XFL


BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS Sports) — The XFL has suspended its operations and laid off its staff, according to multiple reports.

After five weeks of play, the league suspended its season due to the coronavirus, CBS Sports reports. That suspension led to the cancellation of the rest of the 2020 season.

Originally, the XFL had planned to return in 2021, officials said on March 20.

The fledgling league had eight teams, including the DC Defenders.

Read more on CBSSports.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply