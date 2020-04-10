BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was arrested Thursday on a warrant for a domestic violence charge.
Baltimore County Police said that officers responded to the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after receiving a call for a domestic assault.
Officers said they spoke with the victim, who suffered from a visible injury. Officers determined that an argument between the woman and Kamalu escalated into a physical altercation, at which time Kamalu assaulted the victim, causing the injury.
Kamalu was not present at the time officers responded for the incident so a warrant was issued for his arrest the same day and served Thursday morning.
Kamalu, 27, of the unit block of Caerleon Court, is charged with second degree assault and was released Thursday on $20,000 bond.
This incident remains under the investigative authority of the Pikesville Precinct.