BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused a large disruption to the lives of people throughout the United States. For parents with children, it has meant a shift to online learning and finding ways to keep those kids entertained throughout the course of the day while also remaining inside.
To that end, the Baltimore Country Police Department is attempting to help. The Department released a video on Friday of officers reading Cinderella.
The video, approximately six minutes long, features a variety of police officers reading from the tale of Cinderella spliced with footage of a pair of young girls acting out the story. For parents in need of a quick break, the video offers just that and opportunity for story time with some of Baltimore’s finest.