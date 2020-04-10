



Huge life moments have been sacrificed for safety during the coronavirus pandemic, and rightfully so.

One Maryland couple is seeing the bright side, however, and hope you will do the same.

Now, husband and wife, Kevin and Stephanie Greer dreamt bigger than backyard vows for their May 1 wedding, but when COVID-19 changed that, so did their minds.

“My expectations of what I thought a wedding would be was just really stripped that day, and I thought it brought me to the meat of the commitment that I was making,” Stephanie said.

Their choice became clear. Marriage was far more important than planned dances and elaborate spreads.

“Really think about why we do things and just get to the heart of each matter,” Kevin said. “What’s really important. You know, what’s the driving factor.”

And family was the driving force. They’re thankful for technology that even allowed Stephanie’s dad to virtually walk her down the aisle.

“I have a mother who is a breast cancer survivor, who has a weakened immune system, and so she wasn’t able to travel,” Kevin said. “I have a sister who is pregnant, who is not able to travel. Just a lot of the things that were important to us, like having family their, became a disappointment when we knew that they couldn’t come. But overall, we’ve been really content, it’s been a good time to just reflect on what really is important.”

“We were in love and wanted to be with each other,” Kevin added.

With all kinds of milestones being pushed and postponed, the couple wants you to know your feelings are valid.

“It’s okay to grieve the fact that this is not normal,” Stephanie said. “I think we live in such a fast paced society that we thought we’d get the fixer upper soon, like this will be fixed.”

We don’t know what fixed looks like just yet, but the Greer’s are blissfully aware in their newlywed nest.

“I mean sure, her stuff is where my stuff should be,” Kevin joked. “I have the whole closet.”

They are now encouraging everyone to create your own happily every after.

“We recognize our situation isn’t like everybody else’s and there are a lot of things that can’t move and shift for someone to have our same story. That’s built in us a lot of gratitude,” Stephanie said. “And then think, ‘Ok, what can I focus on that is going great, what can I be grateful for?'”

