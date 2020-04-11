GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Prince George’s County on the Capital Beltway involving a motorcycle that was allegedly stolen.
The driver of the motorcycle that was allegedly stolen has been identified as Gerber Antonio Orellana, 18, of Riverdale.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injures he sustained in the crash.
The other vehicle involved was a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injures they sustained in the crash. The passenger refused medical attention.
The crash happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the inner loop of I-495 prior to Kenilworth Avenue in Greenbelt.
The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was stolen out of Fairfax, Virginia.
For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle crashed into the Nissan in lane four of I-495.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.