ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Rotary Clubs of Parole, Annapolis and Glen Burnie announced Saturday it has established a relief fund for first responders working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The project aims to support healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers and other essential personnel during the pandemic by providing them with meals prepared by local restaurants.
About 3,000 meals will be provided per-week for six weeks for the first responders.
The initiative will also help restaurants sustain their operations and employees.
The plan was accelerated to begin deliveries to Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Easter Sunday.
Each of the three Rotary Clubs contributed $5,000 to the effort, which was matched with $15,000 from Rotary International District 7620 to produce $30,000 for the initiative.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.