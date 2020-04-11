CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 7.6K cases, 200 deaths reported across the state
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following Mass on Easter Sunday, Archbishop William Lori will travel to Sacred Heart Parish in Glyndon to help distribute 400 boxes and bags of food to families and individuals in need.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore said that many of the families have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The parish’s Spanish Social Justice Committee organized the event.

All parishioners will be wearing gloves and face masks, and those receiving food will remain in their cars.

The event was also made possible due to donations from local individuals and the Maryland Food Bank.

Sacred Heart Parish is located at 65 Sacred Heart Lane in Glyndon.

