



Last weekend Baltimore County had 11 Saturday food pick-up sites.

This weekend, however, that was bumped up to 30, thanks largely in part to the Maryland National Guard.

23,100 meals; that’s how many were given out by Baltimore County Saturday morning.

“It’s very important by me being out of work and I have two great grandkids to take care of while my granddaughter works,” one Baltimore County resident told WJZ.

The meals were purchased by the county from local caterers, and were given to those who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a help for real, God bless America,” the same Baltimore County resident told WJZ.

Aiding in the distribution was the Maryland National Guard, allowing the county to nearly triple their number of distribution sites from 11 to 30 in just a week.

“These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are our family members sometimes, and any time we can get out here and do something for the community, we’re more than happy to do it,” Lt. Col. Wayde Minam said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski spoke about the Maryland National Guard’s assistance in a press conference earlier this week.

“With their support, we can make sure even more residents have access to fundamentals like food,” Olszewski said.

Those receiving the fundamentals, said it’s greatly appreciated.

Baltimore County isn’t the only county doing food giveaways. For a complete list of distribution sites, click here.