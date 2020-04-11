Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local churches are partnering with Class Act Catering to provide Easter dinner for ICU staff at five hospitals across Baltimore.
New Psalmist Baptist Church, New Shiloh Baptist Church and Greater Gethsemane Ministries are partnering with Class Act Catering to provide Easter dinner to ICU staff at the following hospitals:
- Johns Hopkins Health System
- Johns Hopkins Bayview
- University of Maryland
- Good Samaritan
- Sinai Hospital
Dinners will be delivered Sunday afternoon.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.