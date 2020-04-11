CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 7.6K cases, 200 deaths reported across the state
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local churches are partnering with Class Act Catering to provide Easter dinner for ICU staff at five hospitals across Baltimore.

New Psalmist Baptist Church, New Shiloh Baptist Church and Greater Gethsemane Ministries are partnering with Class Act Catering to provide Easter dinner to ICU staff at the following hospitals:

  1. Johns Hopkins Health System
  2. Johns Hopkins Bayview
  3. University of Maryland
  4. Good Samaritan
  5. Sinai Hospital

Dinners will be delivered Sunday afternoon.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

