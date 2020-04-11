



More than 200 people have died from coronavirus in Maryland, according to new data released Saturday morning.

The state health department reported 7,694 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 206 people have died, of which 85 were women and 121 were men. Among the latest victims, is someone in their 20s.

There are 726 more cases of coronavirus in the state since Friday. A total of 1,709 people have been hospitalized.

More than 39,000 have tested negative for the virus and 431 people have been released from isolation.

Of the positive patients, 4,140 are women and 3,554 are men.

African-Americans continue to be the largest group affected by the coronavirus in the state, with more than 2,500 cases and 77 deaths.

Harford and Washington counties reported their first deaths, according to Saturday’s data. There are nearly 2,000 cases in Prince George’s County, which also reports the highest number of deaths at 50.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 11

Anne Arundel – 615 (19)

Baltimore City – 756 (22)

Baltimore County – 1,173 (26)

Calvert – 82 (1)

Caroline – 15

Carroll – 214 (25)

Cecil – 66 (1)

Charles – 235 (5)

Dorchester – 8

Frederick – 341 (11)

Garrett – 4

Harford – 120 (1)

Howard – 351 (6)

Kent – 10

Montgomery – 1,537 (36)

Prince George’s – 1,923 (50)

Queen Anne’s – 19

St. Mary’s – 73

Somerset – 4

Talbot – 13 (1)

Washington – 72 (1)

Wicomico – 33 (1)

Worcester – 19

As reported above, among the latest victims of COVID-19 is a person in their 20s. No details on where that person was from. There are now more than 200 cases in children and teens in the state.

Also noteworthy, although more cases are reported in people ages 50-59, people ages 80 and older have a higher death rate reporting 71 deaths out of 431 cases, in comparison to the 22 people that have died in their 50s.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 45

10-19: 162

20-29: 855 (1)

30-39: 1,317 (8)

40-49: 1,413 (5)

50-59: 1,565 (22)

60-69: 1,141 (42)

70-79: 757 (57)

80+: 431 (71)

Cases (and deaths) by race:

African American: 2,599 (77)

Asian: 153 (6)

White: 1,883 (58)

Other: 643 (7)

Data Not Available: 1,690 (23)

